UNOPS, KOICA's Water Project To Benefit Over 62 Million People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:53 PM
In partnership with KOICA and UNOPS, Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) will strengthen the technical capacity and to monitor drinking water quality of the project in close collaboration with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa governments, PCRWR and Pak-EPA
This project will benefit over 62 million people in the province of KP and Punjab besides Islamabad areas.
Senator Muhammad Sabir Shah attended the program as a chief guest while Senator Keshoo Bai, Samar Ihsan, Additional Secretary EAD, Sadia Sarwat, Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, H.E Park Ki Jun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Yeon Je Ho, Country Director KOICA Pakistan and Jennifer Ankhom-Khan, Country Manager UNOPS Pakistan, were also present on the occasion.
Pakistan faces a significant challenge with almost 44% of the population lacking access to safe drinking water.
The KOICA in collaboration with UNOPS Pakistan to "enhance water quality monitoring system" in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas.
UNOPS Pakistan is implementing the project in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change Pakistan (MoCC), Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Public Health and Engineering Departments of Government of Punjab & KP.
$4.4 million project has been implemented in 35 district laboratories in Punjab, 8 divisional labs in KP and research and monitoring laboratories, PCRWR and Pak-EPA, in Islamabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Muhammad Sabir Shah said, “We celebrate this achievement, and taking pride of this successful completion of the project that saw enhancement and equipping laboratories aimed at moving
towards swift and precise water contaminant testing.
This initiative underscores our commitment to climate resilience, exemplified through various measures including the utilization of advanced technology to respond promptly to challenges in remote areas and emergencies. Collaboratively with KOICA and UNOPS, we are strengthening Pakistan's capacity to tackle climate-related challenges and uphold the availability of safe and clean drinking water for all.”
Korean Ambassador Ki-Jun Park Pakistan said: “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the water quality testing project. The Korean government will continue to support the government of Pakistan in
different sectors, especially in the water sector. I believe that this project will improve people’s quality of life by enhancing water quality and to help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”
UNOPS has also developed a Management Information Software (MIS) to strengthen the water-quality data management at provincial level and enable the Ministry of Climate Change to coordinate and monitor the drinking water quality in close collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The MIS will also ensure smooth and paperless lab operations in the province of KP, he added.
Jennifer Ankrom-Khan, UNOPS Country Manager for Pakistan, said: “The absence of clean drinking water
spreads water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A&E etc., and leads to malnutrition in children. With generous support from KOICA, we are delighted to support the Government of Pakistan and specifically the Ministry of Climate Change in providing the people of Pakistan with increased access to safe drinking water and improving their
quality of life”, she concluded.
