UoB Mastung Sub-Campus marks World Pharmacy Day with emphasis on service, professionalism

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Mastung Sub-Campus of the University of Balochistan celebrated World Pharmacy Day with a vibrant ceremony that underscored the vital role of pharmacists in advancing public health and serving humanity.

The event was led by Campus Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen and attended by Dr Rehman Gul, Chairman of the Pharmacy Department, alongside faculty members and students.

In his address, Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen highlighted the noble nature of the pharmacy profession, describing it as a divine calling dedicated to the betterment of society. “Pharmacy is not just a profession—it is a profound service through which you will contribute to humanity,” he remarked. He encouraged students to pursue their careers with commitment and integrity, noting that such dedication not only ensures professional success but also fosters personal growth.

Dr Rehman Gul echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of pharmacy in modern healthcare and urging students to approach their studies with passion and perseverance.

A highlight of the event was a student exhibition featuring creative models that illustrated various aspects of pharmaceutical science. The models were evaluated by Abdul Sattar, Chief Pharmacist at Mastung Civil Hospital, who praised the students’ efforts and innovation.

Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen concluded the ceremony by commending the administrative staff, faculty, and students for organizing a meaningful celebration.

He announced that certificates of appreciation would be awarded to students who excelled in the exhibition and expressed hope that the campus community would continue striving for excellence, bringing pride to their families and the institution.