- Home
- Pakistan
- UoB Mastung Sub-Campus marks World Pharmacy Day with emphasis on service, professionalism
UoB Mastung Sub-Campus Marks World Pharmacy Day With Emphasis On Service, Professionalism
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Mastung Sub-Campus of the University of Balochistan celebrated World Pharmacy Day with a vibrant ceremony that underscored the vital role of pharmacists in advancing public health and serving humanity.
The event was led by Campus Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen and attended by Dr Rehman Gul, Chairman of the Pharmacy Department, alongside faculty members and students.
In his address, Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen highlighted the noble nature of the pharmacy profession, describing it as a divine calling dedicated to the betterment of society. “Pharmacy is not just a profession—it is a profound service through which you will contribute to humanity,” he remarked. He encouraged students to pursue their careers with commitment and integrity, noting that such dedication not only ensures professional success but also fosters personal growth.
Dr Rehman Gul echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of pharmacy in modern healthcare and urging students to approach their studies with passion and perseverance.
A highlight of the event was a student exhibition featuring creative models that illustrated various aspects of pharmaceutical science. The models were evaluated by Abdul Sattar, Chief Pharmacist at Mastung Civil Hospital, who praised the students’ efforts and innovation.
Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen concluded the ceremony by commending the administrative staff, faculty, and students for organizing a meaningful celebration.
He announced that certificates of appreciation would be awarded to students who excelled in the exhibition and expressed hope that the campus community would continue striving for excellence, bringing pride to their families and the institution.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoB Mastung Sub-Campus marks World Pharmacy Day with emphasis on service, professionalism4 minutes ago
-
PRCS Chairperson meets Norwegian Red Cross President to enhance global humanitarian action5 minutes ago
-
Experts for addressing policy inconsistencies, transparency and inclusivity in Pakistan’s draft In ..14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visited FATA University14 minutes ago
-
Integrated plan inked to facilitate talented AJK Jaraal Rajput students14 minutes ago
-
One killed in motorbike accident in Karachi14 minutes ago
-
Zahid Saleem promoted to grade 19 in agriculture, research14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Contraception Day 2025, with call for "Reproductive Rights for All"14 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat celebrates World Tourism Day with zeal24 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister urges roadmap to cement Pakistan’s role as Gulf–China bridge24 minutes ago
-
UoS and University of Setif 1 Algeria sign cooperation agreement:24 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar “Online Protection of Children” hled25 minutes ago