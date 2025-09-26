Open Menu

UoB Mastung Sub-Campus Marks World Pharmacy Day With Emphasis On Service, Professionalism

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

UoB Mastung Sub-Campus marks World Pharmacy Day with emphasis on service, professionalism

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Mastung Sub-Campus of the University of Balochistan celebrated World Pharmacy Day with a vibrant ceremony that underscored the vital role of pharmacists in advancing public health and serving humanity.

The event was led by Campus Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen and attended by Dr Rehman Gul, Chairman of the Pharmacy Department, alongside faculty members and students.

In his address, Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen highlighted the noble nature of the pharmacy profession, describing it as a divine calling dedicated to the betterment of society. “Pharmacy is not just a profession—it is a profound service through which you will contribute to humanity,” he remarked. He encouraged students to pursue their careers with commitment and integrity, noting that such dedication not only ensures professional success but also fosters personal growth.

Dr Rehman Gul echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of pharmacy in modern healthcare and urging students to approach their studies with passion and perseverance.

A highlight of the event was a student exhibition featuring creative models that illustrated various aspects of pharmaceutical science. The models were evaluated by Abdul Sattar, Chief Pharmacist at Mastung Civil Hospital, who praised the students’ efforts and innovation.

Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen concluded the ceremony by commending the administrative staff, faculty, and students for organizing a meaningful celebration.

He announced that certificates of appreciation would be awarded to students who excelled in the exhibition and expressed hope that the campus community would continue striving for excellence, bringing pride to their families and the institution.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

29 minutes ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

54 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

2 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

2 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

3 hours ago
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

3 hours ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

4 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

4 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

5 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan