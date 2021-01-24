Warning: session_start(): open(/var/cpanel/php/sessions/ea-php55/sess_1rqbk1ba1lpvj7rt73leafq1t0, O_RDWR) failed: Permission denied (13) in /home/aliurdu/public_html/en/includes/cn_pp_new.php on line 1

Urdu University Extends Date To Submit Registration Form Of M.A (Pvt) Upto Jan 27

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Urdu University extends date to submit registration form of M.A (Pvt) upto Jan 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Controller of Examination Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Ghiasuddin Ahmed has announced that the date to submit MA Private registration forms for the year 2019 has been extended from January 25 to 27, 2021, with a late fee of Rs1000.

The forms can also be downloaded online from www.fuuast.edu.pk and it can be send through postal service along with complete documents and a pay order of Rs 6000/- in favour of Controller of Examination to the postal address of the Controller of Examination, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST on Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

