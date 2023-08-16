Urdu University is fruit of life-long struggle of Maulvi Abdul Haq: Acting VC FUUAST

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin on Wednesday paid a glowing tribute to Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq on his 62nd death anniversary and said that FUUAST is the fruit of life-long efforts of Maulvi Abdul Haq He was speaking during visit to the shrine of Maulvi Abdul Haq on the occasion of the 62nd death anniversary of the Baba-e-Urdu, said a spokesperson of FUUAST.

On the occasion,, he said that the language is the identity of any individual and nation and Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq dedicated his whole life for the promotion of Urdu language.

He said that the establishment of FUUAST was the result of tireless work and efforts of Maulvi Abdul Haq. We have to successfully complete the mission of Baba-e-Urdu, he said.

He recalled that Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq had paid special attention to education and research work. We will not let go in vain struggle of Maulvi Abdul Haq and we will make the sapling planted by him a tree and take important steps for the promotion of Urdu.

On this occasion, the chief guest, President of Anjuman Taqri-e-Urdu, Wajid Jawad, said that the father of Urdu, Maulvi Abdul Haq, served Urdu till his death and put his life and wealth into his mission.

Acting Registrar Dr. Maha Jabeen while speaking said that FUUAST Urdu is the result of Maulvi Abdul Haq's dream in which we are all sitting today. Basically, the development and promotion of Urdu should create unity and solidarity among all of us and we should do our best for the development of the country and Urdu language, he said.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Mahfouz-ul-Nabi, Abid Rizvi, Shadab Ehsani and other speakers said in the address that Urdu is one of the great languages of the world if it is given importance. So it will be counted among the most important languages in the world, he said.

He said that FUUAST is the realization of the long-standing dream of the father of Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq.