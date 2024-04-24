Open Menu

US Ambassador Meets Senate Chairman, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2024 | 04:27 PM

The both sides discuss Pakistan-US bilateral relations as well as the promotion of public-level contacts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, met with Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani at the parliament house in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, along with the promotion of public-level contacts. During the meeting, Ambassador Blome congratulated Yusuf Raza Gilani on assuming the office of Chairman Senate.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Blome praised the efforts made to enhance the representation of women in the police force in Balochistan during an event.

He highlighted initiatives such as the establishment of gender desks in police stations and the expansion of facilities aimed at serving women and marginalized communities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Balochistan Police Training College in Islamabad, Ambassador Blome emphasized the significance of the newly opened campus in Quetta, which was established through a four-year, $5.35 million partnership funded by the U.S. Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section.

