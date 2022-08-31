US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan has thanked US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken for announcing 30 million dollars as humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ambassador to United States Masood Khan has thanked US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken for announcing 30 million Dollars as humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan.

Responding to Secretary Blinken in a tweet, the Ambassador said that we are grateful to you and the United States for your support at this critical time for Pakistan.

The US Secretary of State, in his tweet, announced that the United States, through USAID, is providing 30 million dollars towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter.

Meanwhile, US Senators, Congressmen and other political leadership have expressed solidarity with Pakistan over widespread devastation caused by the recent unprecedented floods.

Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez in his tweet said that his thoughts are with the people of Pakistan; especially those who lost loved ones to recent floods.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee for expressing solidarity with Pakistan and for his appeal for assistance.

Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst in her tweet stated that her family and she join with Texans in praying for the people devastated and impacted by the horrific floods in Pakistan.

Congresswoman Ilhan Umer, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan, said in her tweet that the devastating flooding in Pakistan is yet another example that the effects of climate change are happening right now.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked her for her support and added that let’s work together to mitigate and avert the catastrophic impact of climate change.

Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas in his tweet highlighted that one third of Pakistan is underwater, with more than 1000 deaths and over 33 million people affected and 200,000 homes destroyed.

Mayor of Chicago Lori E Lightfoot in her message extended her deepest condolences to the Pakistani community.

Similarly, other political leadership of the United States has also expressed its sympathy with the flood affectees.