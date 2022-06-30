UrduPoint.com

US Assistant Secretary INLEA Calls On Rana Sana Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 09:17 PM

US Assistant Secretary INLEA calls on Rana Sana Ullah

Assistant Secretary of United State for Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLEA) Mr. Todd D. Robinson called on Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah here Thursday and Pak-US bilateral relations besides other issues of mutual interests came under discussion during the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Secretary of United State for Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLEA) Mr. Todd D. Robinson called on Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah here Thursday and Pak-US bilateral relations besides other issues of mutual interests came under discussion during the meeting.

Both the sides expressed satisfaction over the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States, said a statement issued here.

They also stressed the need for a broad-based dialogue to promote relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Money laundering, drug trafficking prevention and illegal human trafficking issues also came under discussion.

Todd D. Robinson said Pakistan and the United States have a long-lasting relationship. Pakistan's efforts to curb money laundering and drug trafficking were commendable, he added.

He said both Pakistan and the US Drug Enforcement Administration were pleased to have completed 40 years of relations. We would continue to provide technical and financial assistance to Pakistan for drug prevention, he added.

Interior Minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the United States.

The United States was Pakistan's largest trading partner, he added.

He said Pakistan has unanimously passed the necessary legislation in Parliament to curb money laundering. The legislation would pay way to remove Pakistan from the FATF's gray list, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan has done an exemplary job to curb money laundering. An anti-money laundering directorate has already been set up at the FIA headquarters, he added.

He said Anti-money laundering police stations have been set up at FIA zonal level.

Pakistan has fully implemented 34 FATF Action Plans, he added.

He expressed the hope that with such measures, Pakistan would be removed from the FATF gray list in October.

He said the Pakistan Coast Guard has played a key role in curbing drug trafficking through sea routes. Partnering with the INLEA would further improve drug prevention, he said.

The meeting was attended by a delegation led by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom and other officials of the US Embassy. FIA and Foreign Ministry officials, including Interior Ministry Special Secretary Saif Anjum, were also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Interior Ministry Parliament Job United States Money Federal Investigation Agency October Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

Kyiv sending large delegation to recovery talks in ..

Kyiv sending large delegation to recovery talks in Switzerland

2 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony for retired employees of Alhamra ..

Farewell ceremony for retired employees of Alhamra held at Alhamra Arts Center

2 minutes ago
 Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dead at 83

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dead at 83

2 minutes ago
 PFA confiscates 1,900 liter substandard oil

PFA confiscates 1,900 liter substandard oil

2 minutes ago
 10 killed, 979 injured in 946 accidents in Punjab

10 killed, 979 injured in 946 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara imposes ban on fire activities ..

Commissioner Hazara imposes ban on fire activities in the forests

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.