ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) In a demonstration of collaborative efforts as development stakeholders, the United States (US) government, represented by Consul General Moore and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Somvongsiri, in conjunction with pivotal allies, on Thursday commemorated a sequence of groundbreaking accomplishments within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region.

USAID reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to enhancing livelihoods and promoting enduring development in the area, said a press release issued here.

Mission Director Somvongsiri commended the outstanding progress stemming from its strategic alliance with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fellow international contributors.

Somvongsiri remarked "USAID is committed to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Together, along with our international and local partners, we have laid the groundwork for a brighter future, and I am optimistic for what lies ahead. Our dedication to working hand in hand towards our shared goals and sustained impact remains stronger than ever. "

The United States, through USAID, has spearheaded transformative infrastructure projects, significantly bolstering the province's energy capacity and connectivity.

Landmark projects such as Gomal Zam Dam and Golen Gol Hydropower project, coupled with the augmentation of Tarbela dam, have added 253 megawatts to the national grid, marking a significant step towards energy self-sufficiency.

The impact of USAID’s efforts extends far beyond infrastructure, reaching over 18,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) thereby catalyzing economic stability and prosperity. More than 30,000 households have witnessed a doubling of their farm income, thanks to enhanced irrigation methods and agricultural practices championed by these initiatives.

USAID’s efforts in health and education have rehabilitated over 200 facilities and provided essential services to more than two million people, saving lives across the province.

USAID significantly improved reading instruction for over 600,000 children, distributed more than three million books, and awarded over 8,500 university scholarships.

The rehabilitation and construction of hundreds of schools have broadened educational horizons for over one million students, laying the foundation for a brighter future.

USAID has also facilitated more than 130,000 women to obtain their national identity cards, paving the way for their inclusion in voter lists and government support programs.

Additionally, the launch of the province's first-ever disaster preparedness strategy exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to resilience and sustainability.

These efforts have not only transformed lives but also solidified a foundation for continued progress and prosperity in KP.