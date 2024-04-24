USC to hold ‘E-Kachehry' on April 25 (tomorrow)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation (USC), Muhammad Ali Ammer will hold a “E-Kachehry” on April 25 (Thursday) tomorrow.

According to the USC statement, the Kachehry will be held from 13:30 hours to 15:30 hours, the USC has requested the public to contact on 051-111 123 570 to resolve their issues and complaints.