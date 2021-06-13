UrduPoint.com
Usman Dar Lays Foundation Stone Of Sewerage Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Usman Dar lays foundation stone of sewerage project

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that development projects are underway in Sialkot district, saying that according to the vision of the prime minister, work on supply of clean drinking water project to the citizens of Sialkot had begun and the work of laying the pipelines was going on in full swing.

He stated this after laying the foundation stone of sewerage system project with a cost of Rs 141.31 million from Sublime Chowk to Wazirabad Road. The special guest of the function, Sheikh Naveed Iqbal, chairman Dry Port Trust, along with SAPM Usman Dar laid the foundation stone of the sewerage project.

Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Aslam Ghman, Barrister Jamshed Ghias, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, PTI local leader Amir Dar, Secretary Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) City District Corporation Mian Ijaz Javed and others were present.

Usman Dar said that the nation had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the problems of the people of Sialkot were being solved on priority basis.

The SAPM said that the budget was people-friendly, balanced and tax-free and it would be the guarantor of the development and prosperity of the country.

