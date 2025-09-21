Open Menu

Usman Tahir Meets Myanmar Ambassador; Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Syed Usman Tahir, Honorary Advisor to the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, held a meeting with the H.E. U Wunna Han, Ambassador of the Republic Union of Myanmar to Pakistan, in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Syed Usman Tahir presented books published by the Heritage Ministry featuring miniature paintings, calligraphy, and other artistic works. He also briefed the ambassador about Pakistan’s rich cultural traditions and diverse heritage, said a press release on Sunday.

Ambassador U Wunna Han expressed keen interest in enhancing cultural cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the fields of Gandhara Civilization, community-based projects, and collaborative cultural activities.

He highlighted the potential for future joint initiatives to deepen bilateral cultural ties.

It was agreed that Ambassador U Wunna Han will soon call on Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, to further explore avenues of cooperation, including cultural exhibitions, workshops, and broader international cultural exchanges.

