Uzbek envoy calls on Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Uzbek Ambassador Oybek Usmanov Thursday called on National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and discussed the upcoming visit of Secretary National Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov to Pakistan.

According to the National Security Division news release, the visit would be of historic significance for both the countries and would play an important role in paving the way for regional ties between the two countries.