Vaccination against 10 fatal diseases commences in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The 11-day special vaccination campaign against 10 fatal diseases, commenced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The expanded program for immunization will focus on children from across the province by vaccinating against measles, hepatitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, polio, and other fatal diseases during the campaign.

The health department has urged the parents to actively participate in the vaccination process and save their children from these fatal diseases. The campaign was also launched at 25 districts and seven tribal districts.

The teams would visit village to village and town to town for vaccination of children under five years of age. The campaign would continue till September 22.