Vawda Criticizes PML-N For Looting Billions Through Kick Backs

Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:31 PM

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership, for looting billions through kick backs, and settlement with national accountability bureau (NAB).

The foreign courts in a judgment revealed that Nawaz Sharif was holding billions of Dollar property abroad, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Quoting British court judgment, he said Nawaz Sharif owns a huge property costing billions of Dollars. He alleged that Shahbaz Sharif had made an astonishing deal with NAB before leaving this country in the past.

Voicing serious concerns over kick backs and settlement with NAB, he urged the Ex Chief Minister Punjab to unearth story about the settlement of 104 billion rupees made with NAB.

He said Sharif family had earned billions in Islamabad-Lahore, Motorway project.

Faisal Vawda said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had narrated many times to the nation about the elements behind corruption and money laundering.

For the last 24-years, Imran Khan was struggling to eliminate the corruption from the society, he added. In reply to a question, the minister said that incumbent government would not leave the people involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

