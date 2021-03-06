UrduPoint.com
VC SAU Encourages Farmers To Cultivate Mushrooms Crop

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:27 PM

VC SAU encourages farmers to cultivate mushrooms crop

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Prof Dr Fateh Marri has encouraged the farmers to cultivate mushrooms crop which is a source of food as well as the revenue generation for the poor farmers

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of 5-day mushrooms tissue culture, spawn production and cultivation technology training.

The VC said the mushrooms were also a new research area for the students.

"Mushrooms are ideal for addressing malnutrition and also good source for decomposition of agricultural wastes like wheat and rice straw, sugarcane leaves, banana leaves, etc.," he noted.

Dr Marri stressed upon the need to introduce new technologies.

