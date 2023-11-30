VC Shuhada-e-APS University presents report to minister for Technical Education

Vice Chancellor of the Shuhada-e-APS University of Science and Technology Nowshera, Brig. (Rtd) Prof Dr Zafar M. Khan called on Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce, and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah here on Thursday and presented him a three-year performance report regarding the development, educational, and training activities of the varsity from 2020 to 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor of the Shuhada-e-APS University of Science and Technology Nowshera, Brig. (Rtd) Prof Dr Zafar M. Khan called on Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce, and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Aamer Abdullah here on Thursday and presented him a three-year performance report regarding the development, educational, and training activities of the varsity from 2020 to 2023.

During the meeting, the vice-chancellor told the caretaker minister that around 610 kanals of land had been acquired near Rashakai Special Economic Zone and Motorway for the country's first-ever and only technology university, while the foundation stone has also been laid.

He said the university has received the honour that the Higher Education Commission has recognized its degree.

Similarly, the Research, Innovation, and Commercialization Office (ORIC) has been established in the university for research activities, while the Quality Enhancement Cell has also been set up for the improvement of institutional quality.

Dr Zafar M. Khan said in order to get exposure to working in the industry for the students and qualified graduates of this institution, contacts have been established with various industries, as a result, the students will not only do internships in these industries but also this initiative will be made an effective and fruitful collaboration between academia and industry relations.

He said that various professional education courses have been introduced at the university with the support of NAVTTC, two batches of which have been successfully completed.

Similarly, the university has also started work on the affiliation of technical education colleges, which will further improve the promotion of technical education in the province.

The vice-chancellor said that efforts are being made to provide all possible facilities required for education and training to the students, while the university has established modern laboratories with equipment worth 200 million rupees, and work is underway to receive more equipment at a cost of 250 million rupees for its labs.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister lauded the role of the vice chancellor and the efforts of the university administration.

He hoped the vice-chancellor's efforts would take the university to greater heights and the graduates from this institution could get good jobs in the country and abroad.

