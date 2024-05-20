Open Menu

Vehicle Caught Having 67 E-challans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The traffic police apprehended a car having 67 e-challans during its on going crackdown

against traffic violators here on Monday.

According to a spokesman for the department, the driver of the vehicle paid fine Rs 33,300 on

the spot.

Police teams had been deputed on major city roads, including The Mall, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozepur Road and Wahdat Road, to apprehend errant vehicles.

A crackdown is also under way against those tampering with vehicle number plates.

