Veteran Political Leader Bhutta Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Veteran political leader and writer, Malik Habib Bhutta has passed away. He was suffering from ailment for long time.

Veteran political leader, Malik Habib Bhutta also worked with the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister, Shaheed Benzair Bhutto as an active leader of PPP.

He had also written hunderds of coloumns in leading newspapers.

He was father of former chief secretary, Punjab, Malik Najeeb Bhutta. He had run several welfare projects including providing finanacial assistance to students who could not afford to pay fee to their colleges and universities. He died at the age of 94. A large number of people expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Malik Habib Bhutta.

