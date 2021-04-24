Vocational institutions mandated to ensure 80% employability under 'Skill for All': NAVTTC

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Dr Nasir Khan has said all the countrywide vocational institutions registered for the 'Skill for All' Programme were mandated to ensure 80 percent employability of the students, being imparted six-month training courses in around 200 conventional and high-tech trades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Dr Nasir Khan has said all the countrywide vocational institutions registered for the 'Skill for All' Programme were mandated to ensure 80 percent employability of the students, being imparted six-month training courses in around 200 conventional and high-tech trades.

Talking to APP, he said the NAVTTC had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with as many as 500 countrywide technical and vocational training institutions that covered hands on training of the enrolled students under conducive environment and their optimum employability on the conclusion of their courses.

Nasir said so far, around 37,000 young people were imparted six-month courses in traditional and high-tech trades under first phase of 'Hunarmand Pakistan' programme, adding most of them were recruited by the quality organizations prior to the end of their trainings.

Adding further, the ED said over 20,000 from under-developed areas were trained in conventional trades such as welding, plumbing, stitching and cooking, while around 17,000 youth for high tech trades like artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing from across the country were also imparted trainings.

To a query, Nasir said the 'Skill for All' project was rolled out in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money. The government launched the programme with an aim to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades in the current year.

He said second phase of 'Hunarmand Pakistan' (Skill for All) programme was also underway, aimed at imparting professional trainings to more than 50 thousands youth at par with international standards.

To another query, he said the worldwide accepted training model such as 'competency-based training' was adopted to make sure acceptability of the country's workforce in local as well as international job markets.

He said the course involved 80 per cent practical trainings and 20 per cent of theory of a particular trade.

The initiative was meant to increase number of country's skilled workforce by imparting six-month trainings to less developed areas youth in traditional trades besides training to people in high technologies from across the country, Nasir Khan maintained.

