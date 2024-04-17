Vocational training to help drug addicts come out of dejection mode, says commissioner

Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan said on Wednesday that drug addicts’ rehabilitation recipe being followed at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre also included their vocational training which she believed would help them come out of dejection mode and refresh their craving to do life with full vigor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan said on Wednesday that drug addicts’ rehabilitation recipe being followed at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre also included their vocational training which she believed would help them come out of dejection mode and refresh their craving to do life with full vigor.

She expressed these views during a visit to Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) accompanying Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, highlighting combined resolve of divisional administration and regional police to fight drug trade and bring drug addicts back to normal life through a coordinated plan.

Rehabilitation of drug addicts would continue in Multan as per the narcotics-free Punjab vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with simultaneous operations targeting drug trade with joint efforts of administration and police, commissioner said.

She said that Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) experts were imparting vocational skill training to addicts in accordance with their aptitude with the cooperation from social welfare department and passed out candidates would get certificates from Tevta for their financial independence.

Maryam Khan said that every individual would have to discourage narcotics addiction and join anti-narcotics advocacy to bring addicts back to normal life.

She interviewed addicts undergoing rehabilitation process at the centre and also talked to their relatives to seek their cooperation for the noble cause.

RPO Suhail Chaudhry said that police were active against drug trade with special focus on educational institutions to punish those responsible for selling narcotics products to students. Narcotics-free society carries promise of a developed nation in the making.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Dogar said that drug addicts were being kept under strict security vigil at the center.

Later, the commissioner visited Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) and got detailed briefing about women police station and the center. She ordered deployment of a lady doctor at the center.

Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, director social welfare Muhammad Naeem, Superintendent DRC Sumaira Sattar were also present.