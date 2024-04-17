- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Vocational training to help drug addicts come out of dejection mode, says commissioner
Vocational Training To Help Drug Addicts Come Out Of Dejection Mode, Says Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan said on Wednesday that drug addicts’ rehabilitation recipe being followed at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre also included their vocational training which she believed would help them come out of dejection mode and refresh their craving to do life with full vigor
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan said on Wednesday that drug addicts’ rehabilitation recipe being followed at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre also included their vocational training which she believed would help them come out of dejection mode and refresh their craving to do life with full vigor.
She expressed these views during a visit to Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) accompanying Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, highlighting combined resolve of divisional administration and regional police to fight drug trade and bring drug addicts back to normal life through a coordinated plan.
Rehabilitation of drug addicts would continue in Multan as per the narcotics-free Punjab vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with simultaneous operations targeting drug trade with joint efforts of administration and police, commissioner said.
She said that Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) experts were imparting vocational skill training to addicts in accordance with their aptitude with the cooperation from social welfare department and passed out candidates would get certificates from Tevta for their financial independence.
Maryam Khan said that every individual would have to discourage narcotics addiction and join anti-narcotics advocacy to bring addicts back to normal life.
She interviewed addicts undergoing rehabilitation process at the centre and also talked to their relatives to seek their cooperation for the noble cause.
RPO Suhail Chaudhry said that police were active against drug trade with special focus on educational institutions to punish those responsible for selling narcotics products to students. Narcotics-free society carries promise of a developed nation in the making.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Dogar said that drug addicts were being kept under strict security vigil at the center.
Later, the commissioner visited Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) and got detailed briefing about women police station and the center. She ordered deployment of a lady doctor at the center.
Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, director social welfare Muhammad Naeem, Superintendent DRC Sumaira Sattar were also present.
Recent Stories
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges
IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti
Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges3 minutes ago
-
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement target5 minutes ago
-
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO3 minutes ago
-
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti14 minutes ago
-
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue3 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Kartarpur3 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,338 injured in Punjab road accidents3 minutes ago
-
President for strengthening economic, cultural ties with Turkiye3 minutes ago
-
Court issues order to remove two traffic sergeants3 minutes ago