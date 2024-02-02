Open Menu

Vote PMLN To Power For Country's Development: Maryam

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Vote PMLN to power for country's development: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged people on Friday to vote the PMLN to power to put Pakistan on the growth trajectory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged people on Friday to vote the PMLN to power to put Pakistan on the growth trajectory.

During a public meeting at historical Dhobi Ghat ground (Iqbal Park) here, she said she was surprised by the massive gathering, adding that huge participation in the public meeting showed people love the PML-N, which had served them during its previous tenure.

She also saluted the commitment of Talal Chaudhry and appreciated the allegiance of Rana Sanaullah Khan to the party. She said, "We tagged him as 'Hakeem Sanaullah', who prudently tackled the situation by promoting unity among the PMLN cadres." She said that when Rana Sanaullah was implicated in a fake drug-smuggling case, she went to see him.

He was wearing a mask marked with the symbol of tiger. When asked, Rana Sana Ullah replied that if he was only 2 per cent with Nawaz Sharif, after that case he was turned into a man 1000 times with Nawaz Sharif because of oppressive and illegal act of the ruling party.

She said that the people of Faisalabad fully honored commitment of Rana Sanaullah by making the gathering a historic one. "It seems that people still love Nawaz Sharif, as he was always among them," she added.

She said "we believe in the politics of service instead of indulging in insulting political opponents". She said Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power thrice, but he never compromised over national solidarity and integrity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Rana SanaUllah Man Ghat Talal Chaudhry Muslim From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

7 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

8 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

8 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

12 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

12 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

12 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

12 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

11 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan