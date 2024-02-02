Vote PMLN To Power For Country's Development: Maryam
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged people on Friday to vote the PMLN to power to put Pakistan on the growth trajectory
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged people on Friday to vote the PMLN to power to put Pakistan on the growth trajectory.
During a public meeting at historical Dhobi Ghat ground (Iqbal Park) here, she said she was surprised by the massive gathering, adding that huge participation in the public meeting showed people love the PML-N, which had served them during its previous tenure.
She also saluted the commitment of Talal Chaudhry and appreciated the allegiance of Rana Sanaullah Khan to the party. She said, "We tagged him as 'Hakeem Sanaullah', who prudently tackled the situation by promoting unity among the PMLN cadres." She said that when Rana Sanaullah was implicated in a fake drug-smuggling case, she went to see him.
He was wearing a mask marked with the symbol of tiger. When asked, Rana Sana Ullah replied that if he was only 2 per cent with Nawaz Sharif, after that case he was turned into a man 1000 times with Nawaz Sharif because of oppressive and illegal act of the ruling party.
She said that the people of Faisalabad fully honored commitment of Rana Sanaullah by making the gathering a historic one. "It seems that people still love Nawaz Sharif, as he was always among them," she added.
She said "we believe in the politics of service instead of indulging in insulting political opponents". She said Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power thrice, but he never compromised over national solidarity and integrity.
