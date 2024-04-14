WAF Seeks Proper Investigation Of Farzana Bhatti’s Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Women Action Forum (WAF) on Sunday has expressed its concern over the tragic incident of attempted assault on 22-year-old Farzana Bhatti by her father Khamiso Bhatti in Bhat Shah involving, as narrated in a viral video on social media.
The Forum highlighted the prevalence of drug use in Machar Colony, where the incident occurred and the lack of police attention to such incidents.
Speculations about Farzana's mental health and alleged family disputes were also noted.
The WAF demanded for proper investigation beyond social media claims and also urged for immediate medical and DNA tests of Farzana and her alleged father. It also sought a proper inquiry into the video's originator who recorded the video and then made it viral.
However police sources told the WAF that an FIR has been lodged and investigations were underway.
