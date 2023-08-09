Open Menu

Walk Held To Promote Breastfeeding

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Walk held to promote breastfeeding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The district health department of South Waziristan Upper held an awareness walk and a seminar to promote breastfeeding for healthy growth of children.

Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer South Waziristan Upper Dr. Shamsur Rahman Dawar said after the birth of the child, only mother's milk should be fed for six months to protect them from various diseases.

He said it was very important and useful to breastfeed the baby within one hour of birth.

Besides others, President of All Paramedics Association Hikmatullah Mehsud was also present on this occasion.

He said that breastfeeding a child for two years not only makes children healthy and fit, but also protects them from diseases by strengthening their immunity.

He said that due to lack of awareness in this regard, the children of this region were facing many kinds of mental and physical diseases.

Other speakers including President All Paramedic Association South Waziristan Upper Hikmatullah Mehsud also contributed to the awareness campaign and informed the audience about the benefits of breast milk.

They said that the efficacy of mother's feeding to her child is important be�cause there are enough fats, vitamins, proteins and enzymes in moth�er's milk, which is very important for the child growth They also urged the el�ders to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

Later, a walk was held where the participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans about the importance of breastfeeding.

