Open Menu

Wanted Terrorist Killed In Kulachi Tehsil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Wanted terrorist killed in Kulachi Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Dera police killed a wanted terrorist during a search and strike operation in tehsil Kulachi near a police check-post Yadgar within the vicinity of Kulachi police station, a police official said here on Monday.

On a tip off, the presence of armed suspects, the forest near police check-post Yadgar in Tehsil Kulachi, a heavy contingent of police supervised by DSP Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Kulachi Faheem Mumtaz Khan reached the spot and surrounded the area.

The police launched a search and strike operation in the area where armed terrorists opened fire on the police.

The police responded promptly and after the exchange of fire for a long time the terrorists escaped by taking advantage of the forest.

The police during chase in the forest, found a dead body of one of those terrorists killed in early firing.

The terrorist was identified as Mohammad Ramzan son of Said Ghulam, resident of Mohalla Ibrahimzai, Tehsil Kulachi.

According to a police spokesman, the notorious terrorist who was killed was wanted by the police in around 14 cases including theft, robbery, murder and attempted murder.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Terrorist Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Circle

Recent Stories

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

50 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

2 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

3 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

4 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

5 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan