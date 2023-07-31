Wanted terrorist killed in Kulachi Tehsil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Dera police killed a wanted terrorist during a search and strike operation in tehsil Kulachi near a police check-post Yadgar within the vicinity of Kulachi police station, a police official said here on Monday.

On a tip off, the presence of armed suspects, the forest near police check-post Yadgar in Tehsil Kulachi, a heavy contingent of police supervised by DSP Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Kulachi Faheem Mumtaz Khan reached the spot and surrounded the area.

The police launched a search and strike operation in the area where armed terrorists opened fire on the police.

The police responded promptly and after the exchange of fire for a long time the terrorists escaped by taking advantage of the forest.

The police during chase in the forest, found a dead body of one of those terrorists killed in early firing.

The terrorist was identified as Mohammad Ramzan son of Said Ghulam, resident of Mohalla Ibrahimzai, Tehsil Kulachi.

According to a police spokesman, the notorious terrorist who was killed was wanted by the police in around 14 cases including theft, robbery, murder and attempted murder.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.