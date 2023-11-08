Open Menu

WAPDA To Add 10 MAF To Water Storage In Phases By 2029

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has embarked upon an ambitious plan to add 10 million acre-feet (MAF) to the water storage in phases by 2029 through various multipurpose projects.

Official sources told APP here that not only 10 million acre-feet water storage would be enhanced but also 10,000 megawatts (MW) of clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity would also be added to the national grid system with the completion of its various under-construction projects in a phased manner.

Sharing details, they said Mohmand Dam would add 1.29 MAF, Diamer Basha Dam 8.1 MAF and Khurram Tangi Stage II 1.2 MAF to the existing water storage capacity.

Similarly, Mohmand would irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land besides generating 800 MW.

Stage-II of the Kurram Tangi Dam Project is proposed to be constructed on the Kurram River in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and have a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre-feet (MAF) besides installed power generation capacity of 65 megawatts (MW). The project would irrigate 38,000 acres of new land in addition to supplementing 278,000 acres of existing land.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has already been implementing Stage I of the Kurram Tangi Dam Project. The Stage-I will irrigate 16,380 acres of land and generate about 18.4 MW of electricity.

Moreover, they said that Diamer Basha Dam would enhance 8.1 MAF to the water storage capacity and irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. The project would also generate 4500 MW of electricity.

More Stories From Pakistan