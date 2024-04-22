WASA Disconnects 147 Connections, Recovers Over Rs 4.2m
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Water and Power Sanitaniation agency (WASA) disconnected 147 commercial and domestic connections of defaulters besides recovering over Rs 4.2 million dues.
A spokesperson for WASA said on Monday that all circle incharges collected Rs. 4,282,000 in dues, disconnected connections for 147 commercial and domestic defaulters, changed the category for 46 users to residential, 23 users to commercial, and issued bills for 22 consumers regarding mass connections.
He informed that MD WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, issued an directives of crackdown against defaulters who fail to pay sewage and water supply bills.
Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) and Chairman of the Recovery Committee, Jawad Kaleemullah, is overseeing the daily checking of tasks and performance of all recovery officers, he said and added that all recovery and engineering officers have been instructed to intensify crackdowns against defaulters of sewage and water supply and to expedite discussions on a daily basis.
They have also been directed to enhance their efforts in identifying illegal connections and obtaining dues from defaulters, along with further enhancing performance in recovering defaults and accounts, the spokesperson informed.
All circle incharges presented survey reports and performance reports regarding recoveries from defaulters, he states
Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) and Chairman of the Recovery Committee, Jawad Kaleemullah, held detailed discussions with all circle incharges regarding the progress of accounts of defaulters, including the recovery of dues, discussions on other issues, and the disconnection of connections for all commercial defaulters' sewage and water supply.
He instructed the recovery department to work hard and issued directives to achieve maximum recoveries in the month of April, the spokesperson concluded.
