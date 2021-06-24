UrduPoint.com
Wasa To Detach Connections Of Defaulters After 30th

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:05 PM

Wasa to detach connections of defaulters after 30th

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a crackdown on defaulters for recovery of dues and decided to detach their connections after June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a crackdown on defaulters for recovery of dues and decided to detach their connections after June 30.

A spokesman for the agency on Thursday said action would be taken against major defaulters and in every sub-division, special teams had been constituted besides giving them task to detach connections of defaulters.

Managing Director Wasa would supervise the crackdown which would continue tillrecovery of 100 per cent dues.

