Wasa to detach connections of defaulters after 30th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a crackdown on defaulters for recovery of dues and decided to detach their connections after June 30.

A spokesman for the agency on Thursday said action would be taken against major defaulters and in every sub-division, special teams had been constituted besides giving them task to detach connections of defaulters.

Managing Director Wasa would supervise the crackdown which would continue tillrecovery of 100 per cent dues.