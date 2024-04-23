WASA to suspend water supply for 24 hours to repair pipeline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has informed the people of Hyderabad that the water supply from the city's largest filtration plant on Jamshoro road will remain suspended for 24 hours on April 24.

The authority's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Tuesday evening that a water supply pipeline of 20 inches diameter connected with the plant had developed leakages and the same would undergo necessary repair work.

He added that owing to the repair works the water supply to City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas would be suspended.

The spokesman on behalf of WASA advised the people to store water in their tanks and to avoid wasteful use of water to avoid facing water shortage.

APP/zmb/