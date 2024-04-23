Open Menu

WASA To Suspend Water Supply For 24 Hours To Repair Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:10 PM

WASA to suspend water supply for 24 hours to repair pipeline

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has informed the people of Hyderabad that the water supply from the city's largest filtration plant on Jamshoro road will remain suspended for 24 hours on April 24.

The authority's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Tuesday evening that a water supply pipeline of 20 inches diameter connected with the plant had developed leakages and the same would undergo necessary repair work.

He added that owing to the repair works the water supply to City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas would be suspended.

The spokesman on behalf of WASA advised the people to store water in their tanks and to avoid wasteful use of water to avoid facing water shortage.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Shortage Water Road Hyderabad Same Jamshoro Qasimabad April From

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

4 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

5 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

8 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

9 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

9 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

10 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan