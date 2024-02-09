Open Menu

Water Level In Mangla Dam Plummeting

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Water level in Mangla Dam plummeting

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) As a result of intermittent snowfall on the upper Himalayan region, the AJK-based country’s second largest reservoir Mangla Dam located in the Mirpur district, gradually drying as low rain was witnessed in this part of the region.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1147.65 feet on Friday, against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and the live storage capacity of 1.686 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here.

The water level in the dam is gradually reducing due to less rain in the region, the sources added.

Mangla dam, the largest reservoir in terms of water storage capacity in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet on August 17, official sources said.

The inflows and outflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 4500 and 30000 cusecs of water from the dam.

APP/ahr/

Related Topics

Water Dam Jhelum Mirpur August From

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

4 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

4 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

4 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

5 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

5 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

10 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

14 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan