Water Level In Mangla Dam Plummeting
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) As a result of intermittent snowfall on the upper Himalayan region, the AJK-based country’s second largest reservoir Mangla Dam located in the Mirpur district, gradually drying as low rain was witnessed in this part of the region.
The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1147.65 feet on Friday, against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and the live storage capacity of 1.686 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here.
The water level in the dam is gradually reducing due to less rain in the region, the sources added.
Mangla dam, the largest reservoir in terms of water storage capacity in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet on August 17, official sources said.
The inflows and outflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 4500 and 30000 cusecs of water from the dam.
APP/ahr/
