Water Shortage In April Due To Maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 08:57 PM
The Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region has revealed that the Dadu Canal, North West and Rice Canal from the right side of Sukkur Barrage will be closed from 1st April to 30th April 2024 for Annual inspection and necessary repairs
In this view, the farmers, and landowners related to the canals have been advised to arrange alternative water supply for their crops during the whole month of April
