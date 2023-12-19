Open Menu

Water Supply To Sukkur Barrage's Canals To Remain Suspended For 18 Days

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain suspended for 18 days

All the canals springing from the Sukkur barrage will undergo annual closure for repair and maintenance from December 20 to January 6, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) All the canals springing from the Sukkur barrage will undergo annual closure for repair and maintenance from December 20 to January 6, 2024.

The Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage informed here on Tuesday that the water supply from the barrage to its left and right bank canals would be suspended for maintenance and necessary repairs.

The canals include Nara, Rohri, Dadu, North West, Khairpur Feeder East and Khairpur Feeder West.

