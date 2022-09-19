WCLA completes 70pc conservation work of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall: DG Kamran Lashari

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 70 per cent of the conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall. Whereas the project would be completed by June 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 70 per cent of the conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall. Whereas the project would be completed by June 2022.

'Barkat Ali Islamia Hall was situated on main circular road of walled city Lahore and accessed from Mochi Gate'.

The conservation work was assigned to WCLA by the Ministry of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department in addition the government of Punjab issued Rs17.5 million for this project, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The conservation works include consolidation of wall cracks & re-plastering, approved colors and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor and restoration of architectural elements.

Illumination works include re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and Illumination of entire building.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that seventy percent of the work had been completed and project was in process of revision to incorporate the adaptive reuse.

DG Kamran Lashari said, "This will be a landmark project by Auqaf and WCLA as this building was laying abandoned since ages. It has an important historical background and should be preserved and re-used in order to keep the building alive. I am honored that Auqaf department selected WCLA as executing agency to carry out the conservation of this building."