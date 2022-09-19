UrduPoint.com

WCLA Completes 70pc Conservation Work Of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall: DG Kamran Lashari

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:28 PM

WCLA completes 70pc conservation work of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall: DG Kamran Lashari

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 70 per cent of the conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall. Whereas the project would be completed by June 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 70 per cent of the conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall. Whereas the project would be completed by June 2022.

'Barkat Ali Islamia Hall was situated on main circular road of walled city Lahore and accessed from Mochi Gate'.

The conservation work was assigned to WCLA by the Ministry of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department in addition the government of Punjab issued Rs17.5 million for this project, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The conservation works include consolidation of wall cracks & re-plastering, approved colors and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor and restoration of architectural elements.

Illumination works include re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and Illumination of entire building.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that seventy percent of the work had been completed and project was in process of revision to incorporate the adaptive reuse.

DG Kamran Lashari said, "This will be a landmark project by Auqaf and WCLA as this building was laying abandoned since ages. It has an important historical background and should be preserved and re-used in order to keep the building alive. I am honored that Auqaf department selected WCLA as executing agency to carry out the conservation of this building."

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Road June From Government Million

Recent Stories

Almost 70% of Russians Believe Recent Regional Ele ..

Almost 70% of Russians Believe Recent Regional Elections Were Conducted Fairly - ..

23 seconds ago
 'Fab four': still estranged but side by side for t ..

'Fab four': still estranged but side by side for the queen

25 seconds ago
 APCA sends letter to CM for upgrading post of sten ..

APCA sends letter to CM for upgrading post of stenographer

26 seconds ago
 Democratic stability vital to improve country's ec ..

Democratic stability vital to improve country's economy: Gilani

28 seconds ago
 Land revenue records to be computerized in four di ..

Land revenue records to be computerized in four district of Balochistan: Rubaba ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in ..

Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in Relations - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.