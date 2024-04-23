‘We Will Reclaim Article 370 With Interest’, Vows Mehbooba Mufti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti led several road shows in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara, saying that resolution of the Kashmir issue is a supreme issue for her party.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba, who was accompanied by party leaders opined that the supreme issue for her party has been the resolution of the Kashmir issue, for which the people here have rendered immense sacrifices, with children orphaned and women widowed in large numbers.
“We will reclaim Article 370 and whatever was snatched from us in August 2019, with interest. I am certain about it, but at the same time, we need to put up a collective democratic fight for the resolution of the Kashmir issue for lasting peace and tranquility,” she maintained.
Mehbooba underscored the pervasive climate of fear that has ensnared IIOJK at present, lamenting the erosion of civil liberties even within the confines of one’s home. She also condemned the unwarranted stops and searches along the Islamabad-Srinagar highway, stating that the youth are being frisked, their mobile phones taken away, and they are being framed under fabricated charges.
Mehbooba also expressed serious concern over the encroachment upon ancestral lands of people, the exploitation of resources, and the alarming rise in unemployment and substance abuse among the youth.
