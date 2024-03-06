Weather To Remain Cold, Partly Cloudy In Most Districts In KP
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The weather will remain cold and partly cloudy in most of the districts of the province, officials of the Meteorological Department said here on Wednesday.
In the evening and night, rain with strong winds and thundershowers and snowfall on mountains is likely in Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunir, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, and Waziristan, said an official of the Meteorological Department.
The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 11 degrees Celsius, and it is likely to increase to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius, said the official.
The humidity ratio in the air is 54% recorded, and in the last 24 hours, there has been rain, thunder, and snow in the mountains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official said.
He said the minimum temperature recorded today in Kalam minus 13, Leha minus 12, Astoor minus 06, Skardu, Kalat minus 04, Deer, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Miri, and Mir Khani recorded minus 03 degrees centigrade with 05 inches of snow was recorded in Darosh, 04 in Kalam, 03 in Mirkhani, 2.4 in Chitral, and 02 in Dir.
