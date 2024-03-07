Open Menu

Weather To Remain Cold, Partly Cloudy In Most Parts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department Thursday said that weather would remain cold and partly cloudy in most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

There were chances of light rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, with possibility of light snow on mountains in Peshawar, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Nowshera, Kohat and Kurram districts, the PMD added.

In the last 24 hours, there was rain in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and snowfall on the mountains with minimum temperature recorded as minus 12 degrees Celsius in Kalam, minus 06 degrees Celsius in Astor and Gopas, minus 05 degrees Celsius in Kalat, minus 03 degrees Celsius in Chitral, and minus 02 degrees Celsius in Bagrot, Dir, Darosh, Mir Khani, Rawalkot and Skardu.

He said five inches of snow was recorded in Darosh, four inches in Kalam, three inches in Mirkhani, 2.4 inches in Chitral and two inches in Dir.

