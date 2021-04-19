UrduPoint.com
Well Known Silver Screen Actor 'Muhammad Ali' Remembered On His Birth

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Well known versatile film actor 'Muhammad Ali' was remembered on his 90th birth anniversary on Monday (April 19) to pay rich tributes for his lifetime services for entertainment industry.

'Emperor of Emotions' and Pakistan's silver screen Muhammad Ali was known for his emotional acting, unique style and special accent. The fans are remembering him on his birth anniversary across the country.

Muhammad Ali was born on April 19, 1931 in Rampur‚ India. His family moved from Rampur to Rohtak after his birth and then to Multan shortly after the independence of Pakistan.

Muhammad Ali joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad as a broadcaster in 1956. He also worked at radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Karachi stations, electronic channels reported.

Zulfikar Ali Bukhari‚ the then Director General Radio Pakistan became his mentor for acting. Muhammad Ali used to mention him as his spiritual father. Later he introduced Muhammad Ali to his friend poet and film producer Fazal Ahmed Kareem Fazli‚ who offered him the role of a hero for his new movie Chiragh Jalta Raha.

But instead of playing the role of hero Ali accepted the role of villain in the movie. He was known as 'Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat'‚ (The Emperor of Emotions).

As a highly versatile actor he performed historical biographical and patriotic roles.

in costume and art movies. Muhammad Ali began his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and his debut film was "Charagh Jalta Raha" (1962). "Shararat" (1964) was another popular film by him.

Muhammad Ali performed an unforgettable role in "Aag Ka Darya." He had starred in over 250 movies played heroes and villains. He was included among 25 greatest actors of Asia (all time) by CNN survey (On 4 March 2010).

Along with Waheed Murad and Nadeem, he remained one of the leading actors of Pakistan film industry. Mohammad Ali had total 277 films (248 urdu, 17 Punjabi, 8 Pashto, 2 Double version, 1 Hindi and 1 Bengali).

He had 28 films as guest appearance and 1 documentary film. He won 10 Nigar awards in total one for best supporting actor (Khamosh Raho, 1964) and another special award for Doorian and Bobby in 1984.

Former president Zia-UL-Haq conferred Pride of Performance on Mohammad Ali in 1984 in recognition of his life-long services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

He is the only actor who was awarded by Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He was also awarded Noshad Award of India. Weekly Nigar published Muhammad Ali Yadgar number in March 2010 that contained essays about his personality. Mohammad Ali died on March 19, 2006 due to a heart attack in Lahore.

