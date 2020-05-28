UrduPoint.com
Wheat Stock Of 4000 Bags Confiscated In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Food grain department have confiscated illegal stock of 4000 gunny bags of wheat during a crack down across the district here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, food grain department have sped up action against stockers to meet wheat procurement target.

The District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmed Javed alongwith team of food department conducted a raid and confiscated illegal wheat stock.

Speaking on the occasion, the DFC said stockers would be treated with iron hands. He urged citizens to cooperate with the administration to control wheat stocking.

