Whole Nation United On Kashmir Cause: Afridi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Whole nation united on Kashmir cause: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi on Tuesday said that all the political parties, institutions, parliament and the people of Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause and against worst brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a grand 3D project show which was organized in connection with "Youm-e-Istehsal" in front of Parliament House to give a unique message of solidarity to the world and particularly to Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Afridi urged the international community to take notice of India's crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He added the world must pressurize India to fulfill its promises made to people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self determination.

He said that August 5 was yet another black day in the history of IIOJK when the Indian authorities blatantly violated the international laws and the United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and tried to further consolidate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

This condemnable act was a reminder of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) inspired Hindutva mindset of Indian government which was marginalizing minorities especially Muslims, he added.

He said that the people of IIOJK had shown exemplary resilience and fortitude against Indian atrocities. He asked international non-governmental organizations, human rights organizations and civil society to take notice of Indian illegal and inhumane actions in Indian Illegally Occupied territory.

He said that the government would continue its efforts to expose India on international forums and as a result the international support to Pakistan and Kashmir on issue of IIOJK had increased manifolds. International media was continuously exposing Indian atrocities and human right violations in IIOJK, he added.

He said that Indian government had imposed restrictions on the media in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through draconian laws to gag voices of the innocent Kashmiris.

He said India was killing Kashmiris under its plan of genocide - that was a blatant violation of the freedom of expression of the United Nations.

Shehryar Afridi said India's relentless failures at the international level and Prime Minister Imran Khan's persistent raising of the Kashmir issue at the international forums were a reflection of the fact that the goal of Kashmir's independence was near.

He paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and their families over their sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan was committed to stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. It had a clear stance that Kashmir was its jugular vein and it would never compromise on the Kashmir cause, he added.

