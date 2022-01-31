Wife dies, husband injures in accident

A speeding loader allegedly crushed pillion rider wife while her husband received serious injuries here on Chichawatni road on Monday

BUREWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A speeding loader allegedly crushed pillion rider wife while her husband received serious injuries here on Chichawatni road on Monday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 informed that the couple was going somewhere when a speedy loader hit them.

As a result, Hanifan Bibi died on the spot while her husband Sultan sustained serious injuries who was shifted to THQ Burewala, he stated.

The body of wife was also shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, he said.

The couple was resident of Adda Terkhani Bangla, he concluded.