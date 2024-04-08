Open Menu

Wildlife Combing Operation Going On In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Wildlife combing operation going on in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) On the special instruction of senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb , wildlife combing operation is going on in an effective and coordinated manners in Punjab.

Director General Wildlife & Parks department Mudasser Riaz Malik is directly monitoring this on going operation in the province and as result of which a large number of protected animals and birds have been recovered in various successful operations in the Province during the last three days. As many as 88 accused guilty of violation were arrested, 74 accused were fined seven lakh rupees while the cases of 14 accused were sent to the courts.

The department has conducted Wildlife combing operation in 24 districts of Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Layyah , Bahwalnagar, Khushab, Okara , Sahiwal, Vehari , Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Dera Ghazi khan, Jhang.

Raids were conducted at various places in Gujrat, Faisalabad , Wazirabad , Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Attock and Rawalpindi where a large numbers of illegally kept protected wild animals and birds were recovered including 01 female Black Bear,01 Pangolin, 10 Monkeys, 168 Parrots, Macaws, plum headed , Rose Ringed , Bajrigar, 51 Quails, 25 Partridges , 18 Chakurs, 10 Peacocks, 02 Crane and hundreds of innocent birds are included. A total of 88 accused were arrested in these successful operations out of which 74 accused were fined a total Rs. Seven Lac Rupees. 01 female Black bear, 01 monkey and 11 parrots shifted to Bahwalnagar Zoo, 01 Monkey , 01 Jungle cat, 40 Parrots of different species , 02 White peacock and 01 quail sent to Pirowal Wildlife Park , 01 rare Pangolin, dozens of other wild birds and hundred of sparrows were released into the natural environment.

