Open Menu

WMC Starts Cleanliness Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

WMC starts cleanliness operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Waste Management Company (WMC) Tuesday launched a grand cleanliness operation at main squares with residential areas across the city.

The waste management company organised a rally from Gol Baag with purpose of spreading information about importance of cleanliness and it's far reaching impacts in the society.

The participants of the rally distributed pamphlets highlighting impacts and effects of hygiene in society.

According to statement, the CEO Shahid Yaqoob himself paid visit to different part of the city where he took briefing from the concerned staff about success of the drive.

Shahid Yaqoob said on the occasion that every part of the city was being cleaned upon direction of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, CM Punjab.

He said the waste management company was performing services even beyond of its limitations.

He assured that all filth depos and transfer stations of grabage would be cleaned just in a month.

He said an effective cleanliness drive was being launched in every nook and corner of the city to inculcate awareness among people to keep safe their sourrounding.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Visit All From

Recent Stories

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

2 hours ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

2 hours ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

3 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

6 hours ago
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

15 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

15 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

15 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

15 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

15 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan