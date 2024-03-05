WMC starts cleanliness operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Waste Management Company (WMC) Tuesday launched a grand cleanliness operation at main squares with residential areas across the city.

The waste management company organised a rally from Gol Baag with purpose of spreading information about importance of cleanliness and it's far reaching impacts in the society.

The participants of the rally distributed pamphlets highlighting impacts and effects of hygiene in society.

According to statement, the CEO Shahid Yaqoob himself paid visit to different part of the city where he took briefing from the concerned staff about success of the drive.

Shahid Yaqoob said on the occasion that every part of the city was being cleaned upon direction of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, CM Punjab.

He said the waste management company was performing services even beyond of its limitations.

He assured that all filth depos and transfer stations of grabage would be cleaned just in a month.

He said an effective cleanliness drive was being launched in every nook and corner of the city to inculcate awareness among people to keep safe their sourrounding.