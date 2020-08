SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman was abducted in Mitha Tiwana Police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Sidra Bibi, 24 w/o Muhammad Aslam,resident of Rooda, was alone at her home when accused Sultan, Ramzan and Ahsan entered her house and kidnapped her.

Police registered a case against the accused on the report of Aslam and started raids for their arrest.