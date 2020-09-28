Woman commits suicide in tando adam

(@FahadShabbir)

A married woman committed suicide over domestic matter in Tando Adam on Monday. According to details, an incident occurred in Kaheri Muhallah of village Allahyar when a young married woman Shreemati Chanda w/o parkash Meghwar ended her life by strangling herself at home

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic matter in Tando Adam on Monday. According to details, an incident occurred in Kaheri Muhallah of village Allahyar when a young married woman Shreemati Chanda w/o parkash Meghwar ended her life by strangling herself at home.

Police shifted the body of the woman to taluka hospital for completing legal formalities.