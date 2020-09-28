UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide In Tando Adam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:41 PM

Woman commits suicide in tando adam

A married woman committed suicide over domestic matter in Tando Adam on Monday. According to details, an incident occurred in Kaheri Muhallah of village Allahyar when a young married woman Shreemati Chanda w/o parkash Meghwar ended her life by strangling herself at home

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic matter in Tando Adam on Monday. According to details, an incident occurred in Kaheri Muhallah of village Allahyar when a young married woman Shreemati Chanda w/o parkash Meghwar ended her life by strangling herself at home.

Police shifted the body of the woman to taluka hospital for completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Married Suicide Young Tando Adam Women

Recent Stories

PSX witnesses declines in points after Shehbaz Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is result of NAB-Niazi n ..

22 minutes ago

Parents of Women Varsity students lauds academic l ..

2 minutes ago

Education Minister pays surprise visit to various ..

2 minutes ago

Macron opponents claim victory in France Senate po ..

5 minutes ago

AVLC arrests ten motorcycle thieves, recovers five ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.