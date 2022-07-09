Woman, daughter killed in roof collapse incident

SWABI, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) ::A woman and her six years old daughter was killed when roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in village Skandari of Union Council Bachai Tehsil Razar.

According to police, a woman and his daughter killed when roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain.

Her two other children and mother in law also sustained injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, rescue workers rushed to the spot and recovered bodies from rubble of the roof. Injured were later shifted to District Hospital Swabi for emergency treatment.