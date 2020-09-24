Woman, man killed in name of honor in Dera Murad Jamali

(@fidahassanain)

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept-24th, 2020) A woman and a man were killed in the name of “honor” at Dera Murad Jamali Town on Thursday.

The police said that they were killed for allegedly having illicit relationship.

The incident took place in PS Manjho Shori in Dera Murad Jamai.

The killers, they said, fled away from the scene after killing both.

FIR was registered and investigation was started to arrest the culprits, they added.