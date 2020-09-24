UrduPoint.com
Woman, Man Killed In Name Of Honor In Dera Murad Jamali

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:42 PM

Police say both woman and a man have been killed for allegedly having illicit relationship in Manjho Shori area of Dera Murad Jamali,FIR has been registered and investigation is underway to arrest the culprits.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept-24th, 2020) A woman and a man were killed in the name of “honor” at Dera Murad Jamali Town on Thursday.

The police said that they were killed for allegedly having illicit relationship.

The incident took place in PS Manjho Shori in Dera Murad Jamai.

“Man and a woman were killed for allegedly having illicit relationship in Manjho Shori area,” the police confirmed to Pakistan Point.

The killers, they said, fled away from the scene after killing both.

FIR was registered and investigation was started to arrest the culprits, they added.

