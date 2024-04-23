Woman’s Body Found
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The body of a woman was found from a deserted place in Sadar Jaranwala police
limits on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said passersby informed police about the body at a deserted
place near Chak No 113-GB.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation after dispatching it to a
mortuary for postmortem, he added.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda6 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs board meeting6 minutes ago
-
Dera board’s examination centers inspected6 minutes ago
-
Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall7 minutes ago
-
President for comprehensive efforts to prevent heart diseases7 minutes ago
-
CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March17 minutes ago
-
Unknown person shot dead police constable26 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies of suffocation27 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Town searched during operation27 minutes ago
-
Voters rejected PTI's narrative of hatred, hypocrisy and lies in bye-elections: Tarar36 minutes ago
-
President highlights significance of enhanced aerial connectivity36 minutes ago
-
SP conducted Khuli Katchery to address public complaints36 minutes ago