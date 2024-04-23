Woman’s body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The body of a woman was found from a deserted place in Sadar Jaranwala police

limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said passersby informed police about the body at a deserted

place near Chak No 113-GB.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation after dispatching it to a

mortuary for postmortem, he added.