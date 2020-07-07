Work order issued for 339 schemes worth Rs 572 million

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Tuesday that work order has been issued for execution of 339 development schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs 572.7 million in Khanewal district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Tuesday that work order has been issued for execution of 339 development schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs 572.7 million in Khanewal district.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that schemes mostly included repair and maintenance of roads and were being executed under municipal services programme.

He ordered officials to ensure resumption of work on all incomplete schemes at the earliest.

Sherazi directed assistant commissioners to ensure cleanliness and personally supervise cleanliness operations in their respective tahsils.

ADCG Akhtar Mandhera, assistant commissioner headquarters Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmad, AC Kabirwala Ghulam Mustafa, AC Mianchannu Zeeshan Nadeem, deputy director planning Shahid Rehman besides local government officials attended the meeting.