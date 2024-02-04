Workers of PTI, PPP, PML-N, JI, joining convey of candidate Talha Mahmood for NA 1 Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Members of other parties, including the PTI announced their support in favor of Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood, nominated for the National Assembly from NA 1 Chitral.

Sarah Shah and Syed Latifa Shah, a very active female members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, from Upper Chitral district, also announced to join the convoy of Senator Talha Mahmood.

Syeda Latifa Shah was also contesting the election for PK 1 as an independent candidate for the provincial assembly.

She had already started the election campaign, but she has withdrawn.

Addressing a press conference at District Headquarters Booni district of Upper Chitral district, we were impressed by the humanitarian services of Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood, who was also chairman of the Talha Mahmood Foundation.

He continues to help the poor, affected, and needy people not only in Chitral but in the whole country, including foreign countries.

He does welfare and rehabilitation work in all four provinces of Pakistan as well as in other poor countries too. As a donor, it is hoped that he will not waste or embezzle our rights if elected MNA from Chitral.

Syed Latifa Shah withdrew in favor of the provincial assembly candidate in solidarity with Talha Mahmood.

Apart from this, people from the Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League N, and other parties are also joining the convoy of Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood.

In Reich, Khot, Shah Gram, and other areas of upper Chitral, people affiliated with other political and religious groups also left their parties and joined the Talha Mahmood party, who impressed with the spirit of his service to humanity.

At Garamchishma, Sub-Retired Amirullah, Qari Nizamuddin, Rahat Ali Shah from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and a large number of councilors who belonged to different political parties announced leaving their parties in favor of Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood.

Speaking on the occasion, some people in Lutkoh said that Saleem Khan, who was elected a member of the Provincial Assembly twice on the Pakistan People's Party ticket and had been a provincial minister for five years.

He was a very poor man, but after becoming a minister, he became a millionaire, but the roads in our area are still looking like ruins. Similarly, Abdul Akbar Chitrali was also a member of the National Assembly twice, but he did not succeed in bringing here any mega plans.

Senator Talha Mahmood also expressed this at a public gathering in Chitral, Kujo, Mori, Burns, and other areas, where he was welcomed warmly.

On this occasion, Senator Mohammad Talha Mehmood told the people that if they hesitate to join Jamiat Ulemai islam and have some observations about JUI or do not want to join this party, they should affiliate with me and join my foundation. The doors of the Senator Talha Mahmood Foundation are always open to all, and you should join me in the service of humanity and the development of your area so that we can start the construction of Chitral together.

Talha Mehmood said, "I am not like traditional politicians in which someone demands a vote in the name of Islam. "I have been a member of the Senate for the last eighteen years, but I have never received salaries or any other privileges from the government exchequers," he said.

"If I can distribute millions of rupees among the needy through the Mohammed Talha Foundation from my pocket, how can I embezzle your rights?"

He urged the people that if you are loyal to Chitral, then all the castes, parties, politics, and nationalities should go beyond and join me and succeed me with a large majority so that I can snatch your right from Islamabad. So that there is no obstacle to taking it.

Talha Mehmood said that my rival candidates have complained to the Election Commission of Pakistan that he distributes relief goods among the poor, and they issued me a notice for violation of conduct.

As soon as the elections are completed on February 8, a convoy of trucks filled with relief goods will be in Chitral.

We might not help all people, but we can support the majority of needy and deserving people in Chitral so that their problems can be reduced.

It should be noted that Talha Mahmood is contesting the election for the National Assembly from NA 1 Chitral and addressing public gatherings while visiting the districts of Upper and Lower Chitral. He is warmly welcomed everywhere, as are other political parties.

The people of Chitral are hopeful that if he is elected MNA from Chitral, it will change the fate of Chitral, and work on development projects will also be started here, which will also address the deprivation of their previous decades.