Workless son kills father over repeated advices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A blighted son, frustrated with repeated advices of his father to find some job and add share in household expenditures, shot dead the father in Bhana Mari area here.

Police said the incident occurred late night the other day in Ghayas Abad area of Bhana Mari, however, the victim died of his injury at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The deceased Ikram Ullah was shot dead by his son Salman soon after he went out of the house for market.

Police further said that the accused Salman was accompanied by his friend, Izzat Khan, a resident of Shah Alam and both were armed.

Bhana Mari police have registered a case and started search for both accused.

