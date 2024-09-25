Open Menu

Workless Son Kills Father Over Repeated Advices

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Workless son kills father over repeated advices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A blighted son, frustrated with repeated advices of his father to find some job and add share in household expenditures, shot dead the father in Bhana Mari area here.

Police said the incident occurred late night the other day in Ghayas Abad area of Bhana Mari, however, the victim died of his injury at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The deceased Ikram Ullah was shot dead by his son Salman soon after he went out of the house for market.

Police further said that the accused Salman was accompanied by his friend, Izzat Khan, a resident of Shah Alam and both were armed.

Bhana Mari police have registered a case and started search for both accused.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Job Shah Alam Market Share

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

42 minutes ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

54 minutes ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

1 hour ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

1 hour ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

2 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

4 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan