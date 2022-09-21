UrduPoint.com

World Alzheimer Day Observed At Women University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 07:00 PM

World Alzheimer Day observed at Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :World Alzheimer's Day was observed at The Women University here on Wednesday to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that is the most common cause of dementia.  An awareness session was conducted by Dr.

Sadia Musharraf to identify the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, highlight the need to provide support to loved ones living with Alzheimer's, and strategies to address the stigma and psycho social issues associated with dementia.  It was followed by a walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi wherein students and faculty members participated.

 Students were holding colored flowers and placards and wear purple attire as their connection to Alzheimer's disease as a caregiver or supporting the cause.    Alzhemeir destroys memory, thinking, behavior, social skills, language, and eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

Alzheimer's disease is most common in people over the age of 65.  According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Alzheimer's and Dementia Deaths in Pakistan reached 15,216 or 1.04 pc of total deaths.  The programme was jointly organized by  WUM Department of Applied Psychology and the Counseling and Well-Being Centre.

